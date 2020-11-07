Nov. 7 update: Pa. sets another 1-day COVID-19 case record; Centre County adds 105 cases

Centre County added 105 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday as the state reported more than 4,000 new cases — the highest single-day increase to date.

The state added 4,035 cases to bring the total to 227,985, according to the state Department of Health. The previous record single-day increase was reported Friday, with 3,384 new cases.

There was also a record number of tests reported to the DOH — 50,471 through 10 p.m. Friday.

Centre County’s total is now 4,605 (4,410 confirmed and 195 probable). There have been 39,044 negative tests. Saturday marked the first time since Oct. 6 that more than 100 new cases were reported.

The state Department of Health reports 22 COVID-related deaths in the county, while the coroner’s office has confirmed 20.

The DOH recommends several measures residents can take to stop the spread of COVID-19, such as: washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable; covering coughs and sneezes with one's elbow instead of hands; cleaning surfaces often; staying home, especially if one is not feeling well; and wearing a mask, as required, when in a business or anywhere it is difficult to maintain social distancing.

Twenty-three patients are hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 with none on ventilators, according to the state dashboard. There are 16 patients hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center, a spokesperson said. Hospitalizations at rehab hospitals are included in the DOH tally.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,644 (46 new cases)





16802 (University Park): 710 (20 new cases)





16803 (State College): 304 (8 new cases)





16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 239 (15 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 101 (2 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 51

16827 (Boalsburg): 43 (1 new case)

16866 (Philipsburg): 45 (3 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 43 (4 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 37 (1 new case)

16841 (Howard): 35 (1 new case)

16853 (Milesburg): 31 (-1 case)

16822 (Beech Creek): 21 (-1 case)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 15 (-2 cases)

16851 (Lemont): 14

16666 (Osceola Mills): 14

16820 (Aaronsburg): 13 (1 new case)

16854 (Millheim): 11

16845 (Karthaus): 10

16860 (Munson): 9

16844 (Julian): 9

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16829 (Clarence): 7

16826 (Blanchard): 7 (1 new case)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16872 (Rebersburg): 6

16874 (Snow Shoe): 6

16832 (Coburn): 5

16677, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there have been 9,015 deaths due to COVID-19, an increase of 40 from the previous day. Across Pennsylvania, 1,597 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 345 are in the intensive care unit, the DOH said.

The age breakdown of those who have tested positive is:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Eight new cases were reported Thursday in nursing and personal care home residents in Centre County. There have now been 160 resident cases, 45 staff cases and 20 deaths in 13 long-term care facilities in the county, according to the DOH.