Nov. 13 update: Pa. 1-day case total soars past 5,000; Centre County adds 131 positives

Spread of the new coronavirus in Pennsylvania continued unabated Friday, when the Keystone State set a record for daily case increases for the fourth consecutive day.

The state health department reported 5,531 new cases of COVID-19, which topped the previous single-day high of 5,488. There were 54,399 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Thursday, a record high number of PCR test results reported to the DOH.

Centre County added 131 cases, its highest single-day tally since Sept. 26. The county has reported 4,988 cases since March 20 and 40,516 negative tests.

The county coroner’s office has confirmed 22 deaths attributed to COVID, ranging in age from 62 to 101. The state health department attributes 23 deaths to COVID-19.

Eighteen patients are hospitalized in the county due to the disease, a decrease of four since Thursday. Two COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, according to the DOH. Eleven people are hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ranging in age from 30 to 83.

Hospitalizations at rehab hospitals are included in the state’s tally.

There have been 36 patients admitted to Mount Nittany in November, with an average of 17 patients per day. The health care system treated 58 patients in October, with an average of 11 patients per day.

The hospital treated an average of two patients per day in September.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,779 (43 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 738 (6 new cases)

16803 (State College): 337 (9 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 319 (47 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 127 (4 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 68 (5 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 59 (10 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 45 (1 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 44

16875 (Spring Mills): 44 (2 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 41

16853 (Milesburg): 31

16822 (Beech Creek): 25 (2 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 16

16666 (Osceola Mills): 17 (1 new case)

16851 (Lemont): 16 (2 new cases)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 13

16854 (Millheim): 12

16845 (Karthaus): 11 (1 new case)

16829 (Clarence): 10

16844 (Julian): 10

16874 (Snow Shoe): 10

16860 (Munson): 9

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 9

16826 (Blanchard): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16872 (Rebersburg): 7

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16832 (Coburn): 5

16677, 16835, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Cases continue to increase at long-term care facilities. Centre County reported 42 new resident cases and and two new employee cases.

There have been 224 cases among residents and 50 cases among employees. Thirteen nursing or personal care homes have reported a case.

About two-thirds of the state’s 9,224 deaths have been reported in nursing or personal care homes.