Nov. 14 update: Pa. adds 5,000-plus new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day; Centre adds 56

Pennsylvania reported another record-setting daily COVID-19 case increase Saturday, marking three consecutive days of more than 5,000 new cases across the commonwealth.

The state Department of Health reported 5,551 new cases, topping the previous single-day high on Friday of 5,531 cases. There were 52,408 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Friday.

The overall case total is 259,938 and the DOH estimates 70% of patients have recovered.

Centre County added 56 cases. The county has reported 5,044 cases since March 20 and 40,644 negative tests.

The county coroner’s office has confirmed 22 deaths attributed to COVID, ranging in age from 62 to 101. The state health department attributes 23 deaths to COVID-19.

Thirteen patients are hospitalized in the county due to the disease, a decrease of five since Friday. Two COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, according to the DOH.

Hospitalizations at rehab hospitals are included in the state’s tally.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,794 (15 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 742 (4 new cases)

16803 (State College): 340 (3 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 332 (13 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 136 (9 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 69 (1 new case)

16866 (Philipsburg): 69 (10 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 45

16827 (Boalsburg): 45 (1 new case)

16875 (Spring Mills): 44

16841 (Howard): 41

16853 (Milesburg): 31

16822 (Beech Creek): 26 (1 new case)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 17 (1 new case)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 18 (1 new case)

16851 (Lemont): 16

16820 (Aaronsburg): 13

16854 (Millheim): 12

16845 (Karthaus): 13 (2 new cases)

16829 (Clarence): 10

16844 (Julian): 10

16874 (Snow Shoe): 11 (1 new case)

16860 (Munson): 9

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 9

16826 (Blanchard): 9 (1 new case)

16804 (State College): 7

16872 (Rebersburg): 7

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16832 (Coburn): 5

16677, 16835, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there were 50 new deaths reported Saturday, for a total of 9,274 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: