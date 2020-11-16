Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Centre County since Nov. 12, coroner says

As coronavirus cases across Pennsylvania continue to surge, the Centre County coroner reported Monday evening that there have been five new deaths in the county since Thursday.

Three of those were residents of long-term care facilities, Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers wrote in a news release. The new deaths bring the county’s total to 27 COVID-19-related deaths, ranging in age from 62 to 101.

Since Thursday, Sayers said that the COVID-19-related deaths include a 77-year-old man and 73-year-old woman from a long-term care facility in the 16823 ZIP code. The deaths of a 69-year-old man and 83-year-old man at Mount Nittany Medical Center made the 25th and 26th deaths, Sayers said.

An 81-year-old woman from a long-term care facility in the 16801 ZIP code was the most recent death attributed to coronavirus, according to Sayers.

Cases continue to soar in residents of long-term care facilities. More than 100 new cases have been reported in the past seven days in Centre County, according to the state Department of Health. There have been 270 cases in residents and 56 cases in staff at 13 facilities.