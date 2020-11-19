Nov. 19 update: Pa. breaks record with 7,126 new COVID-19 cases; Centre County adds 82

Pennsylvania shattered its record for new COVID-19 cases Thursday as the state reported 7,126. That brings the total to 288,978 cases, along with 2.63 million negative tests. An estimated 66% of people have recovered.

Statewide, there have been 9.581 deaths, an increase of 116.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Centre County added 82 cases to bring the total to 5,411 (5,131 confirmed and 280 probable) since March 20. There have been 42,500 negative tests.

The state’s hospital dashboard shows there are 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County. Thirteen are in intensive care and two are on ventilators. Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 26 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 31 and 94, a hospital spokesperson said Thursday.

Across Pennsylvania, 2,904 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 628 are in the ICU. Most patients are 65 or older, the state Department of Health said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Centre County Coroner’s Office has confirmed 33 deaths due to COVID-19, while the Health Department lists 28 in the county.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,867 (20 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 767 (1 new case)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 433 (24 new cases)

16803 (State College): 370 (6 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 162 (9 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 105 (6 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 76 (2 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 54 (2 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 52 (1 new case)

16841 (Howard): 49 (1 new case)





16875 (Spring Mills): 49

16853 (Milesburg): 33

16822 (Beech Creek): 29 (1 new case)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 22

16666 (Osceola Mills): 19

16851 (Lemont): 17

16820 (Aaronsburg): 15

16874 (Snow Shoe): 15

16845 (Karthaus): 13

16829 (Clarence): 12

16844 (Julian): 12

16854 (Millheim): 12

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 12

16860 (Munson): 10

16872 (Rebersburg): 10

16826 (Blanchard): 9

16804 (State College): 7

16832 (Coburn): 7 (1 new case)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 5

16856 (MIngoville): 5 (at least 1 new case)

16835, 16852, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

The age breakdown of those who tested positive statewide is:

Approximately 1% are 0-4

Nearly 3% are 5-12

Approximately 5% are 13-18

Approximately 13% are 19-24

Nearly 37% are 25-49

Approximately 21% are 50-64

Nearly 20% are 65 or older

In Centre County, eight additional cases were reported in residents of nursing and personal care homes. There have been 297 resident cases, 62 employee cases and 30 deaths in 13 long-term care facilities, according to the Health Department.

Statewide, there have been 30,786 resident cases and 6,265 employee cases at 1,184 long-term care facilities in 63 counties, as well as 6,169 deaths.