Outbreaks, staffing shortages: How are Centre County schools faring with COVID-19?

It’s been three months since Centre County schools reopened and put their health and safety plans to the test. Some districts have modified plans; others have temporarily closed, and all are encouraging caution as they try to stay open and maintain safety.

Despite record-setting daily increases in cases, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said there are no plans to implement a second statewide shutdown like the one that closed schools statewide this spring. But during a press conference Tuesday, she said the state will be watching schools and COVID-19 data “really closely.”

“We have very specific guidance for K-12 schools in terms of whether they should be having classes in the classroom, whether they should have maybe a hybrid model or if they should be in virtual mode,” she said.

State guidelines recommend that schools in counties with a “substantial” amount of community transmission — 10% or higher COVID-19 positivity rates — should consider teaching under a fully remote educational model. Centre County’s most recent weekly positivity rate is 8.4%.

In order to continue in-person instruction, Pennsylvania schools must adhere to strict health guidelines and work to prevent in-school transmission. Although cases in Centre County K-12 districts have been lower than originally anticipated, they have not proven immune to the virus, and some are concerned about their ability to keep students and teachers in classrooms.

We Rebuild newsletter Get a weekly look at our return to growth in a pandemic-stricken world. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State College

After the State College Area School District closed for almost a month at the start of the school year due to a rise in community case numbers, the board of directors voted to ease closing indicators outlined in the health and safety plan because the majority of cases were connected to Penn State students’ return to University Park.

Since the first day of school on Aug. 26, SCASD has reported 42 COVID-19 cases among district staff and students.

Of the district’s positive cases, 24 are students (22 in-person students and 2 remote or Virtual Academy students) and 18 are employees, according to the SCASD coronavirus dashboard. During a health and safety update Monday, Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said the majority of staff and students who test positive for the virus have already been in quarantine or were not in school for at least two days before they developed symptoms.

Members of the health and safety team said the district’s infection rate is five times lower than the state average and said the district plan is effective.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“We believe we are safe to be in schools,” O’Donnell said. “We don’t have any evidence to suggest any transmissions of the virus during the school day within our schools.”

A science lab at State College Area high school with half of the chairs is pictured in August. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

O’Donnell said decisions about staying open continue to be made on a week-by-week basis, but considerations for closure go beyond case data. The district would close if transmission is documented within schools or if there are a critical number of cases in one building, staffing shortages, hospital capacity or the state requires schools to close.

While the district said its cases are being contained, O’Donnell said schools are struggling to staff classrooms.

“We do, however, know that we are struggling with staffing in some of our schools,” O’Donnell said. “We now have 34 employees who are out for approximately two weeks due to quarantine or isolation requirements.”

That number does not include staff members who are not in school for other reasons.

The district plans to stay open for as long as possible, but O’Donnell said that has become increasingly difficult due to the staff shortages. To ensure that case numbers do not rise within the school, he said students and staff will continue to abide by health guidelines.

But with the holidays approaching, administrators said it’s important families practice safe behavior.

“The Thanksgiving holiday coming up makes us all nervous,” Dr. Joy Drass, a pediatrician and district safety team member, said. “I know everyone is tired; everyone really has COVID-19 fatigue, and I get it. We all live it, and we miss our families.”

Echoing nationwide recommendations from health experts, Drass said bringing families from different households together is “worrisome” for transmission.

“We really want people to be cautious around the holidays, cautious about travel,” she said. “Consider quarantining if you do travel. Nationwide, we’re seeing numbers go up ... now is when we have to be more cautious than ever.”

The board of directors also approved changes to the academic calendar, including eliminating spring break and scheduling periodic breaks throughout the year to discourage travel.

Bellefonte

After three COVID-19 cases were reported in the district last month, Bellefonte closed its middle and high school for one day to conduct cleaning.

Since reopening, Bellefonte has reported additional cases, but Interim Superintendent Tammie Burnaford said there has been no evidence of transmission within schools.

In a community update issued last week, Burnaford said the district identified four additional cases — two middle school students and two high schoolers. Though Bellefonte has no plans to implement districtwide remote learning, Burnaford asked families to create a “contingency plan” in the event of a shutdown.

The district has not announced guidance or discouraged families from traveling during the holidays. At the most recent board meeting, Burnaford said the health and safety plan will be updated to reflect new state guidance, which requires anyone who travels out of state to get tested 72 hours prior to returning or quarantine for 14 days.

Penns Valley

The Penns Valley Area School District has tracked more than 300 students for the coronavirus, either because they tested positive or were a close contact of someone who contracted the virus.

“We continue to be challenged by the presence of COVID-19 cases in our valley,” Superintendent Brian Griffith said in a districtwide letter sent Nov. 12.

Since the first day of school, Penns Valley has tracked 319 students for the coronavirus. Of those students, 131 students were identified as close contacts and were asked to quarantine at home and were asked to be tested. The remaining 188 students, Griffith said, were sent home and demonstrated one or more COVID-19 symptoms.

“From this second group, some were tested and some were cleared by a physician to return,” he said. “To date, a total of 169 students have been tested. Of those tested, three students have been identified as positive. We have had 30 members of our faculty and staff who were ordered to stay home.”

All 30 employees were required to be tested. As of last week, five tested positive for the virus.

Penns Valley Area High School on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Despite mitigation efforts outlined in the school health and safety plan, Griffith said cases are still increasing among families.

“Any direct links of person-to-person transmission in our schools has been addressed by the closure of specific spaces, which has happened once,” he said.

But as case numbers continue to rise, the district is worried about its ability to keep kids and teachers physically in school.

In order to stay open, Griffith said the district must be able to fully staff school buildings, transportation and cafeterias, and community spread must be contained. If administrators find that cases are spreading among staff and students, the school will opt for a fully remote education model. If a significant number of students are absent and in-person instruction is “no longer productive,” Griffith said the district will shut down.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Griffith said the district is concerned about families gathering to celebrate the holiday and encouraged safe decision-making.

“In these difficult times, we understand that now, more than ever before, we need to connect with the ones we love over something other than a Zoom screen,” Griffith said. “At the same time, the risk for further spread of the coronavirus becomes even greater. These are difficult and personal decisions that may impact others.”

Bald Eagle

Since reopening, the Bald Eagle Area School District has reported at least a dozen COVID-19 cases among district staff and students, according to district communications.

The majority of cases have been reported in Wingate Elementary, which has been closed twice this year.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Scott Graham announced that the most recent case, a Wingate employee, resulted in more than 50 students having to quarantine, along with three teachers and four paraeducators.

Most of those in quarantine will return to school after Thanksgiving, Graham told families.

As a precaution, the district made upgrades to its ventilation system earlier this month to help mitigate community spread before winter, but the district is not discouraging out of state travel over the holidays.

“We ask staff and parents to monitor their health, and if they are ill or have symptoms related to COVID-19, to stay home and contact their doctor,” Graham said. “I have been very pleased this year on how proactive both parents and staff have been in keeping the district informed of symptoms, testing and results of testing.”

The board of directors voted to eliminate midterms and final exams for middle and high school students for the 2020-21 school year. Instead, each nine weeks will be worth 25% of the student’s grade for the year.

To alleviate stress and give teachers more time to prepare lessons and complete grading, the board also made alterations to BEA’s calendar. Teachers now have up to 20 hours of planning time through scheduled two-hour delays, which will begin in December.

Tentatively, there will be one delay in December, two per month from January-April and one in May.

Philipsburg-Osceola

The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District closed its senior high school after three COVID-19 cases were reported among staff and students.

The building reopened Monday, and no additional cases have been reported in the high school. But in the last week, P-O Superintendent Gregg Paladina has announced two new cases reported in the district’s elementary schools.

“As cases continue to rise within our community, it is important to remain diligent and continue to do our part to keep our students safe and healthy,” he told district families.