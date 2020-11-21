Nov. 21 update: Pa. COVID-19 case total tops 300,000, with 6,778 new cases

Pennsylvania added another 6,778 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, pushing the statewide total over 300,000 total cases.

Centre County added 80 cases and one death, according to the state Department of Health. The county has reported 5,582 cases since March 20 and 43,448 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 30 COVID-19 patients, as increase of three from Friday. The patients range in age from 31 to 97, a hospital spokesperson said.

The county coroner’s office has confirmed 33 deaths attributed to COVID, ranging in age from 62 to 104, but the DOH now reports 34 deaths.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,918 (18 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 765 (1 case removed)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 471 (27 new cases)

16803 (State College): 386 (8 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 186 (8 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 128 (4 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 80 (2 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 55 (1 new case)

16828 (Centre Hall): 60 (4 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 55 (3 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 54 (5 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 34 (1 new case)

16822 (Beech Creek): 35 (3 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 27 (5 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 23 (2 new cases)

16851 (Lemont): 17

16820 (Aaronsburg): 18 (2 new cases)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 16 (1 new case)

16845 (Karthaus): 14 (1 new case)

16844 (Julian): 14 (1 new case)

16854 (Millheim): 13

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 15 (2 new cases)

16872 (Rebersburg): 14 (1 new case)

16829 (Clarence): 12

16860 (Munson): 11

16826 (Blanchard): 10

16804 (State College): 7

16832 (Coburn): 8

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 7 (1 new case)

16856 (Mingoville): 5

16835, 16852, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

There have been 304 cases among Centre County long-term care facility residents and 69 cases among employees. Thirteen nursing or personal care homes have reported a case.

The statewide total is now 302,564, with approximately 65% recovered. There were 58,950 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Friday.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, there were 112 new deaths reported for a total of 9,801 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the DOH.