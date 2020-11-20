Nov. 20 update: Pa. nears 7,000 new COVID-19 cases again; Centre County adds 91

Pennsylvania moved closer Friday to becoming the 12th state to surpass 300,000 cases of the coronavirus, adding another 6,808 cases to bring its total to 295,786.

Centre County added 91 cases, its highest single-day total since Nov. 13. The county has reported 5,502 cases since March 20 and 43,179 negative tests, according to state Health Department data.

The county’s weekly positivity rate decreased from 8.4% to 6.4%, the fifth-lowest rate in the state.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 27 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, ranging in age from 31 to 94, a hospital spokesperson said.

There have been 70 patients admitted to Mount Nittany in November, with an average of 18 patients per day. The health care system treated 58 patients in October, with an average of 11 patients per day.

The hospital treated an average of two patients per day in September.

“We need your help and are asking everyone to do their part and take precautions that reduce the spread of the virus. This is especially important during holiday season, a time when we would normally be traveling and gathering with loved ones,” Chief Medical Officer Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. “If appropriate preventive measures are not consistently followed, concerns are that cases may rise further around the holidays. Please remember: wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and social distance as much as possible.”

The county coroner’s office has confirmed 33 deaths attributed to COVID, ranging in age from 62 to 104. The state Health Department attributes 28 deaths to COVID-19.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,900 (33 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 766 (1 case removed)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 444 (11 new cases)

16803 (State College): 378 (8 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 178 (16 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 124 (19 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 78 (2 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 54

16828 (Centre Hall): 56 (4 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 52 (3 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 49

16853 (Milesburg): 33

16822 (Beech Creek): 32 (3 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 22

16666 (Osceola Mills): 21 (2 new cases)

16851 (Lemont): 17

16820 (Aaronsburg): 16 (1 new case)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 15

16845 (Karthaus): 13

16844 (Julian): 13 (1 new case)

16854 (Millheim): 13 (1 new case)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 13 (1 new case)

16872 (Rebersburg): 13 (3 new cases)

16829 (Clarence): 12

16860 (Munson): 11 (1 new case)

16826 (Blanchard): 10 (1 new case)

16804 (State College): 7

16832 (Coburn): 8 (1 new case)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 6 (1 new case)

16856 (Mingoville): 5

16835, 16852, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

There have been 297 cases among long-term care facility residents and 62 cases among employees. Thirteen nursing or personal care homes have reported a case.

About 64% of the state’s 9,689 deaths have been reported in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, Friday marks the second-highest single-day total of new cases, after Thursday’s record breaking 7,126 additional positives.

According to the state’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is now 11.1%. The rate stood at 9.6% from Nov. 6 through Nov. 12.