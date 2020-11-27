Nov. 27 update: Pa. breaks more records for COVID-19 cases; Centre adds 174 over 2 days

Centre County added 174 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, as Mount Nittany Medical Center reported the highest number of positive inpatients to date.

The two-day total from by the state Health Department included 77 cases reported Thursday and 97 cases reported Friday.

The county has reported 6,142 cases of the coronavirus since March 20 and 46,957 negative tests, according to state Health Department data.

The county’s positivity rate decreased from 6.4% to 5.8%, the second-lowest rate in the state. Pennsylvania’s positivity rate is 11.7%, according to the state’s early warning dashboard. The state’s rate stood at 11.1% from Nov. 13 through Nov. 19.

Pennsylvania added 15,785 cases, bringing its total to 343,614. There were 8,425 cases reported Thursday and 7,360 cases reported Friday.

Thursday’s total is a record for most cases reported in a single day, while Friday’s total is the second most reported in a single day.

Mount Nittany Medical Center treated a record 32 COVID-19 patients, ranging in age from 34 to 91, a spokesperson said Friday.

There have been 104 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital in November, with an average of 21 patients per day. The health care system treated 58 patients in October, with an average of 11 patients per day.

The hospital treated an average of two patients per day in September.

“The holidays will certainly look different this year, and we understand that spending time away from loved ones — especially now — is far from ideal. Until a safe and effective vaccine is available, however, we cannot stress enough that each of us must take responsibility and work together to protect our community, particularly the most vulnerable populations among us,” Chief Medical Officer Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. “It is absolutely necessary that we consistently practice preventive measures, including social distancing, masking and frequent hand washing. Please do your part to help all of us get safely to the other side of the pandemic.”

The county coroner’s office has confirmed at least 48 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, ranging in age from 62 to 104. The state Health Department also attributes 48 deaths to COVID-19, up 10 from Wednesday.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 3,048 (31 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 79 (2 cases removed)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 609 (52 new cases)

16803 (State College): 439 (21 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 248 (27 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 187 (11 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 98 (8 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 76 (10 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 74 (8 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 71 (4 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 64 (7 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 41 (4 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 38 (2 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 30

16666 (Osceola Mills): 30 (3 new cases)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 27 (4 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 26 (6 new cases)

16851 (Lemont): 22

16820 (Aaronsburg): 20

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 22 (4 new cases)

16872 (Rebersburg): 20 (2 new cases)

16854 (Millheim): 18 (4 new cases)

16845 (Karthaus): 16 (2 new cases)

16829 (Clarence): 13

16860 (Munson): 11

16826 (Blanchard): 10

16832 (Coburn): 9 (1 new case)

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 8

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16856 (Mingoville): 6

16835, 16852, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

There have been 362 cases among long-term care facility residents and 74 cases among employees. Fifteen nursing or personal care homes have reported a case.

About 63% of the state’s 10,234 deaths have been reported in long-term care facilities.