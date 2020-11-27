Centre Daily Times Logo
Several local government offices in Centre County closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

Several local government offices in Bellefonte and Ferguson Township have closed — or are now partially closed — due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, according to news releases and community announcements.

Among them:

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 in Centre County just this month. By comparison, there were just 392 cases from March 20 through mid-August.

Many experts and government officials expect the pandemic to worsen with dropping temperatures and holiday gatherings. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), from the University of Washington, projects that Pennsylvania will exhaust its remaining ICU beds well before Christmas.

Mount Nittany Medical Center had a pandemic-high 32 simultaneous COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday. According to the state’s hospital preparedness dashboard, the hospital now has fewer than five available adult ICU beds. There have also been 30 COVID-19 deaths so far this month, as confirmed by the county coroner, compared to 18 such deaths between March and October.

