Centre County coroner reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths; most were long-term care residents

A daily average of more than one death attributed to the coronavirus has been confirmed in November by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.

County Coroner Scott Sayers announced Wednesday 15 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 48. Nearly two-thirds of COVID-19 deaths confirmed by Sayers’ office have been reported in November.

Fourteen of the 15 deaths announced Wednesday were among long-term care facility residents. The remaining death occurred at a residence.

One of the deaths reported by Sayers’ office Wednesday was previously reported, though the date was corrected.

It was not immediately clear which facility reported the deaths.

Eleven of the 14 deaths were reported in a long-term care facility in the 16823 ZIP code. Two were reported from a long-term care facility in the 16801 ZIP code, while the remaining death was reported in a long-term care facility in the 16866 ZIP code.

The 48 deaths confirmed by the coroner’s office range in age from 62 to 104.

