Nov. 30 update: Pa. reports almost 9,800 COVID-19 cases over weekend; Centre County has 91

Pennsylvania reported 9,797 cases of COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday, the Department of Health said. With 5,529 cases Sunday and 4,268 cases Monday, the state’s total stands at 361,464.

Centre County added 61 cases Sunday and 30 cases Monday to bring the total to 6,387 (6,078 confirmed and 309 probable) since March 20. There have been 47,298 negative tests.

Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed 10 additional deaths Sunday to bring the county’s total to 58. The state has counted 48 deaths in the county.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 29 COVID-19 patients between ages 43 and 91, a spokesperson said Monday. The hospital had 41 COVID patients on Saturday.

Across Pennsylvania, 4,405 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 918 are in intensive care, the Health Department said.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine warned Monday of concerning case data.

“Pennsylvania continues to trend in the wrong direction as COVID-19 continues to spread,” Wolf said in a statement.

Every county in the state but Forest has a “concerning” positivity rate — above 5% — the governor’s office said Monday. Five counties, including Juniata and Mifflin, have positivity rates above 20%. Centre County’s rate is 5.8%, down from 6.5%. That’s the second lowest in the state.

From Nov. 20-26, there was a seven-day case increase of 41,424; that marks 4,044 more new cases compared to the previous week. The statewide percent positivty rate rose to 11.7% from 11.1%.

Every county but Cameron is classified by the state as being in the substantial level of community transmission. The departments of Health and Education recommend that pre-K to 12 school in those counties be fully remote.

“Latest models continue to indicate very concerning trends for our hospital availability and ICU bed availability.,” Levine said. “We know COVID-19 does not discriminate and is affecting every county in the commonwealth. It is affecting all Pennsylvanians, no matter your race, ethnicity, age, socioeconomic status or whether you live a rural, suburban or urban area.”

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 3,067 (8 new cases since Saturday)

16802 (University Park): 789

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 733 (33 new cases)

16803 (State College): 454 (7 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 298 (28 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 222 (19 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 105 (2 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 81 (5 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 81 (3 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 81 (5 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 69 (3 new cases)

16845 (Karthaus): 50 (1 new case)

16822 (Beech Creek): 42

16853 (Milesburg): 40

16666 (Osceola Mills): 38 (6 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 33 (1 new case)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 31

16844 (Julian): 27 (1 new case)

16851 (Lemont): 23

16820 (Aaronsburg): 22 (2 new cases)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 22

16872 (Rebersburg): 21

16854 (Millheim): 20 (1 new case)

16829 (Clarence): 15 (1 new case)

16860 (Munson): 11

16826 (Blanchard): 10

16856 (Mingoville): 10 (2 new cases)

16832 (Coburn): 9

16859 (Moshannon): 9

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 8

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 5

16852, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there have been 2.83 million negative tests, and an estimated 60% of people have recovered.

The Health Department said there have been 10,383 deaths, an increase of 107.

