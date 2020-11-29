10 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Centre County, with 9 from long-term care facilities

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported 10 new deaths related to the coronavirus on Sunday, with all but one coming from a long-term care facility.

It brings the county’s overall total to 58 COVID-19 deaths, 40 of which happened during the month of November.

Nine of the deaths reported Sunday, which occurred from Nov. 20 through Friday, were from a long-term care facility in the 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap) ZIP code. They include eight women, ranging in age from 89 to 96 years old, and one 72-year-old man. An 88-year-old woman died Wednesday in the hospital, according to a release from Sayers.

Last week, Sayers reported 11 deaths from a long-term care facility in the 16823 ZIP code and two from a long-term care facility in the 16801 ZIP code.

Coronavirus cases in area long-term care facilities have surged this fall, with the state Department of Health reporting 362 cases among residents and 74 among employees across 15 Centre County facilities. It is not clear from DOH data how the cases are distributed.

Centre County has reported 6,357 cases since March 20, including 61 new cases Sunday. The county added 154 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the highest single-day increase since late September.