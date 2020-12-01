Dec. 1 update: Pa. adds 5,676 cases of COVID-19; Centre County reports 11 new positives

While the increase in COVID-19 cases has slowed over the past few days in Pennsylvania, the number of hospitalizations has increased.

The Department of Health reported 5,676 new cases Tuesday to bring the state’s total to 367,140. There have been 2.84 million negative tests overall, and 60% of people have recovered.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Statewide, 4,631 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 970 are in the intensive care unit. The 14-day average of hospitalized patients per day has risen by almost 3,200 since the end of September, the Health Department said.

There have been 10,563 deaths statewide, an increase of 180 from the previous day.

Centre County saw 11 new cases, the smallest daily increase since Nov. 4. Overall, there have been 6,398 cases (6,094 confirmed and 304 probable), and 47,358 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 43 patients — 14 more than on Monday — between ages and 33 to 91 for COVID-19, a spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon. The hospital reported 41 patients Saturday and 29 on Monday.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

The coroner’s office has confirmed 58 COVID-19 deaths in the county, while the state now lists 57.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 3,067

16802 (University Park): 788 (1 fewer case)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 742 (9 new cases)

16803 (State College): 452 (2 fewer cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 308 (10 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 228 (6 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 104 (1 fewer case)

16841 (Howard): 81

16828 (Centre Hall): 80 (1 fewer case)

16875 (Spring Mills): 80 (1 fewer case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 69

16845 (Karthaus): 55 (5 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 42

16666 (Osceola Mills): 40 (2 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 40

16877 (Warriors Mark): 34 (1 new case)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 31

16844 (Julian): 26 (1 fewer case)

16851 (Lemont): 23

16820 (Aaronsburg): 22

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 22

16872 (Rebersburg): 22 (1 new case)

16854 (Millheim): 20

16829 (Clarence): 16 (1 new case)

16826 (Blanchard): 11 (1 new case)

16860 (Munson): 11

16832 (Coburn): 9

16856 (Mingoville): 9 (1 fewer case)

16859 (Moshannon): 9

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 8

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 5

16852, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

The age breakdown of those who tested positive is:

Approximately 1% are 0-4

Nearly 3% are 5-12

Approximately 5% are 13-18

Approximately 12% are 19-24

Nearly 37% are 25-49

Nearly 22% are 50-64

Nearly 20% are 65 or older

The Department of Heath removed six resident cases from Centre County’s long-term care facility total as well as one facility, while adding one death. Tuesday’s report shows that there have been 466 resident cases, 76 employee cases and 39 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes in the county.

Statewide, there have been 35,946 resident cases, 6,752 employee cases and 6,507 deaths at 1,279 long-term care facilities in 65 counties.