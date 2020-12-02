Dec. 2 update: Pa. sets 1-day record for COVID-19 deaths; Centre County adds 75 new cases

Pennsylvania saw the second highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with a record number of deaths.







The Department of Health reported an additional 8,291 positive cases along with 194 new fatalities. The state’s case total now stands at 375,431. There have been 2.85 million negative tests overall, and 60% of people have recovered.

In Centre County, there were 75 new cases, which brings the total to 6,473 (6,158 confirmed and 315 probable) since March 20. There have been 47,523 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 40 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 33 and 91, a spokesperson said Wednesday. There are three fewer hospitalized patients than Tuesday’s update.

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers on Tuesday confirmed nine more deaths related to COVID-19 to bring the county’s total to 67. The newly reported deaths occurred between Nov. 23 and Tuesday and ranged in age from 55 to 94. The state lists 59 Centre County deaths, an increase of two from the previous day.

Wednesday marks the second day in a row the state reported a record high in deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 180 new fatalities. The statewide total is now 10,757.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 3,081 (14 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 787 (1 fewer case)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 767 (25 new cases)

16803 (State College): 456 (4 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 320 (12 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 237 (9 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 104

16841 (Howard): 84 (3 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 81 (1 new case)

16875 (Spring Mills): 81 (1 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 69

16845 (Karthaus): 57 (2 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 44 (2 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 41 (1 new case)

16853 (Milesburg): 41 (1 new case)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 34

16874 (Snow Shoe): 32 (1 new case)

16844 (Julian): 26

16851 (Lemont): 23

16820 (Aaronsburg): 22

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 22

16872 (Rebersburg): 22

16854 (Millheim): 21 (1 new case)

16829 (Clarence): 17 (1 new case)

16826 (Blanchard): 12 (1 new case)

16860 (Munson): 11

16832 (Coburn): 9

16856 (Mingoville): 9

16859 (Moshannon): 9

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 8

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 5

16852, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

The Health Department reported 27 new cases among residents of Centre County long-term care facilities, as well as seven new cases in employees.

There have now been 493 resident cases, 83 employee cases and 39 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes in the county, the DOH said.