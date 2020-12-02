9 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Centre County, with 7 from long-term care facilities

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported nine new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday night, with all but two coming from a long-term care facility.

The coroner’s office has confirmed 67 COVID-19 deaths in the county, while the state lists 57 as of Tuesday.

Seven of the newly reported deaths, which occurred from Nov. 23 through Tuesday, were from long-term care facilities. Six came from a facility in the 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap) ZIP code, and one was reported in 16801 (State College) ZIP code. They include three men, ranging in age from 62 to 87 years old, and four women, ranging in age from 78 to 94 years old.

Two deaths — both men — were reported at Mount Nittany Medical Center, including the youngest reported death to date, a 55-year-old man.

Coronavirus cases in area long-term care facilities have surged this fall, with 90% of Centre Crest residents are actively infected — 145 active cases among residents and 46 among employees — Administrator Andrew Naugle told the Centre Daily Times.

There have been 466 cases among nursing or personal care home residents in Centre County across 16 facilities, though it is unclear from state data how the cases are distributed.