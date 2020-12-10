Dec. 10 update: Pa. sets record for COVID-19 deaths; Centre County hospitalizations rise

Hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 continued to set records locally and across the state Thursday.

Mount Nittany Medical Center was treating the highest number of COVID-19 patients so far as of Thursday morning, and for the second straight day, Pennsylvania reported the highest daily increase in deaths.

Mount Nittany is treating 48 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 35 and 95, a spokesperson said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the hospital reported a then-record 46 COVID patients. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement then that this is likely not the peak and more people will be hospitalized if the virus continues to spread in the community.

“It is everyone’s individual responsibility to consistently practice safety measures to help mitigate continued spread. As difficult as it is — especially this time of the year — we must stay home as much as possible and socialize only with those people in our household,” Joshi said. “Please, practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently. These measures have been proven to mitigate the spread of the virus, and everyone must do what’s right and best for the collective community.”

Across Pennsylvania, 5,852 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,191 are in intensive care, the Health Department said.

The state announced 248 new deaths to bring the total to 12,010 since the pandemic began. On Wednesday, the state reported 220 new deaths.

Five new Centre County fatalities were reported by the Department of Health. The state counts 90 deaths, while the county coroner has confirmed 71.

In the past seven days alone, there have been 17 Centre County deaths, according to the Health Department.

Cases also continue to increase across the state at a record pace, with Thursday marking the second highest daily total. Pennsylvania reported 11,972 new cases, which brings the total to 457,289. Statewide, there have been 2.99 million negative tests.

Centre County has had 7,154 cases, an increase of 78 from the previous day. Overall, 6,806 cases are confirmed and 348 are probable. There have been 49,214 negative tests.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 3,195 (10 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 929 (18 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 789 (1 new case)

16803 (State College): 517 (3 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 444 (13 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 317 (16 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 147 (7 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 124 (5 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 112 (4 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 101 (2 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 81 (2 new cases)

16845 (Karthaus): 69 (3 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 60 (3 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 52

16874 (Snow Shoe): 52 (2 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 51 (3 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 50

16844 (Julian): 40 (3 new cases)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 35 (1 new case)

16854 (Millheim): 28

16872 (Rebersburg): 28

16820 (Aaronsburg): 27 (1 new case)

16829 (Clarence): 27 (1 new case)

16851 (Lemont): 25

16826 (Blanchard): 22 (2 new cases)

16859 (Moshannon): 17

16856 (Mingoville): 12 (1 new case)

16860 (Munson): 11

16832 (Coburn): 10

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 10

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 9

16804 (State College): 7

16852 (Madisonburg): 7

16835 (Unionville): 5

16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.