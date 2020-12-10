Centre Daily Times Logo
Coronavirus

New COVID-19 mitigation efforts announced for Pennsylvania. Here’s what to know

Stricter COVID-19 mitigation efforts, announced Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, aim to put Pennsylvania “on pause” for the next three weeks.

The limited-time mitigation orders place restrictions on in-person dining and alcohol sales, gatherings and events, businesses and K-12 sports. Wolf — who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week — and Levine announced the new measures during a virtual press conference Thursday.

“This is a bridge to that better future we all know that we can get to in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “We know that COVID-19 thrives in places where people gather together. Therefore, these mitigation measures target high-risk environments and activities and aim to reduce the spread of this devastating virus.”

Each of the past two days, Pennsylvania has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The virus continues to strain our health care systems and the dramatic rise in cases among all age groups, including among school-age children, is alarming,” Levine said. “Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 37,500 cases among children age 5 to 18, yet 9,500 of those cases occurred in the past two weeks.”

Coronavirus: Latest news

The new order takes effect 12:01 a.m. Saturday and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Jan. 4.

“We will be saving lives, but we have to do it together,” Wolf said.

Here’s what to know about the guidelines:

