Centre Daily Times Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Dec. 16 update: Pa. reports more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases; Centre County adds 105

Pennsylvania reported a record number of deaths Wednesday due to COVID-19 as the state added more than 10,000 new cases of the virus.

There have been 13,168 deaths statewide, a record one-day increase of 278.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In Centre County, three new deaths were reported by the Department of Health to bring the total to 113. The county coroner’s office has confirmed 89 deaths.

The county’s case total rose to 7,919 after 105 new positives were reported. Overall, there have been 7,503 confirmed cases and 416 probable cases, along with 50,619 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 10,049 cases, which brings the state’s total to 519,369. There have been 3.09 million negative tests across the state.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 48 COVID-19 patients — five fewer patients than Tuesday’s update — between the ages of 31 and 95, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

The state’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 50 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, with four in intensive care and on a ventilator.

Across the state, 6,295 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,264 patients are in intensive care. Hospitalizations are running twice as high as their peak in the spring, the Health Department said.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Related stories from Centre Daily Times
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service