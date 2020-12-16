Dec. 16 update: Pa. reports more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases; Centre County adds 105

Pennsylvania reported a record number of deaths Wednesday due to COVID-19 as the state added more than 10,000 new cases of the virus.

There have been 13,168 deaths statewide, a record one-day increase of 278.

In Centre County, three new deaths were reported by the Department of Health to bring the total to 113. The county coroner’s office has confirmed 89 deaths.

The county’s case total rose to 7,919 after 105 new positives were reported. Overall, there have been 7,503 confirmed cases and 416 probable cases, along with 50,619 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 10,049 cases, which brings the state’s total to 519,369. There have been 3.09 million negative tests across the state.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 48 COVID-19 patients — five fewer patients than Tuesday’s update — between the ages of 31 and 95, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 50 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, with four in intensive care and on a ventilator.

Across the state, 6,295 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,264 patients are in intensive care. Hospitalizations are running twice as high as their peak in the spring, the Health Department said.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,289 (19 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,177 (31 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 792 (2 new cases)

16803 (State College): 573 (11 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 542 (8 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 396 (13 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 189 (5 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 163 (6 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 127 (5 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 124 (5 new cases)

16845 (Karthaus): 102 (7 fewer cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 97 (1 new case)

16822 (Beech Creek): 80 (1 new case)

16844 (Julian): 63 (1 new case)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 62 (1 new case)

16853 (Milesburg): 61 (1 new case)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 59

16877 (Warriors Mark): 56 (1 new case)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 39 (1 new case)

16854 (Millheim): 34

16829 (Clarence): 33

16851 (Lemont): 32

16826 (Blanchard): 31

16872 (Rebersburg): 31

16820 (Aaronsburg): 29

16859 (Moshannon): 24

16856 (Mingoville): 18 (3 new cases)

16832 (Coburn): 15

16860 (Munson): 13

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 11

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 10

16852 (Madisonburg): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 6

16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.