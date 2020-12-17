Dec. 17 update: Centre County reports 103 COVID-19 cases to pass 8,000; Pa. adds 9,966

The state’s daily increase in COVID-19 cases has eased off of its record pace from earlier this month, with fewer than 10,000 new positives Thursday.

Pennsylvania added 9,966 cases to bring the total to 529,335. There have been 3.1 million negative tests, and an estimated 60% of people have recovered statewide,

Centre County reported 103 new cases, which raises the total to 8,022 (7,600 confirmed and 422 probable) since March 20. There have been 50,812 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 48 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 27 and 96, a spokesperson said Thursday morning. That number is unchanged from Wednesday’s update.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, indicates 48 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Centre County — a decrease of two — but four patients remain in intensive care and on a ventilator.

The Department of Health said Thursday that 6,346 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, which is double the level reached in the spring. There are 1,238 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Across the state, there have been 13,392 deaths, an increase of 224. Centre County reported five new deaths, the Health Department said, to bring the total to 118. The county coroner has confirmed 89 deaths.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,294 (5 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,210 (33 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 792

16803 (State College): 582 (9 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 554 (12 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 398 (2 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 195 (6 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 172 (9 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 135 (11 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 129 (2 new cases)

16845 (Karthaus): 111 (9 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 99 (2 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 84 (4 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 67 (4 new cases)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 63 (1 new case)

16853 (Milesburg): 61

16666 (Osceola Mills): 59

16877 (Warriors Mark): 57 (1 new case)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 42 (3 new cases)

16854 (Millheim): 36 (2 new cases)

16829 (Clarence): 33

16826 (Blanchard): 32 (1 new case)

16851 (Lemont): 32

16872 (Rebersburg): 32 (1 new case)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 30 (1 new case)

16859 (Moshannon): 24

16856 (Mingoville): 19 (1 new case)

16832 (Coburn): 15

16860 (Munson): 14 (1 new case)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 11

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 10

16852 (Madisonburg): 9 (1 new case)

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 6

16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Five resident cases, one employee case and 21 deaths were added to the totals at Centre County nursing and personal care homes. There have been 541 resident cases, 99 employee cases and 104 deaths at 17 long-term care facilities in the county.

Statewide, there are 45,858 resident cases and 8,411 employee cases at 1,418 long-term care facilities in all 67 counties.