Dec. 19 update: Centre County adds 141 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, state Health Department says

Centre County added 141 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.

That raises the total to 8,219 (7,788 confirmed and 431 probable) cases since March 20. There have been 51,066 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 9,834 cases to bring the total to 548,489. There have been 3.1 million negative tests, and an estimated 61% of people have recovered statewide.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, indicates 51 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Centre County, with 12 patients in intensive care and two on a ventilator.

The Health Department said Saturday that 6,147 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, which is double the peak in the spring. There are 1,232 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Across the state, there have been 13,825 deaths, an increase of 217. Centre County reported four new deaths, the Health Department said, to bring the total to 122. The county coroner has confirmed 89 deaths.

The Health Department’s dashboard of cases by ZIP code had not been updated as of noon Saturday.

Four resident cases and nine employee cases were added to the totals at Centre County nursing and personal care homes. There have been 549 resident cases, 108 employee cases and 112 deaths at 17 long-term care facilities in the county.

Statewide, there are 47,189 resident cases and 8,616 employee cases at 1,428 long-term care facilities in all 67 counties.