Dec. 22 update: Centre County adds 36 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; Pa. has 7,962 positives

Centre County reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the smallest one-day total in two weeks.

The county has had 7,916 confirmed cases and 453 probable cases since March 20, along with 51,391 negative tests.

Statewide, there were 7,962 additional cases to bring Pennsylvania’s total to 571,551. There have been 3.17 million negative tests, and an estimated 61% of people have recovered statewide.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 52 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 38 and 97, a spokesperson said Tuesday morning. That’s a decrease of three patients from Monday’s record high.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 56 patients in Centre County are hospitalized with COVID-19. Four are in intensive care and on ventilators.

Statewide, 6,090 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, double the highest patient numbers in the spring. Of that total, 1,217 patients are in the intensive care unit, the state Health Department said.

There have been 125 Centre County deaths, the Health Department said, including one new fatality. The county coroner has confirmed 89 deaths.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 14,212 deaths, an increase of 231.

More than 100 hospitals in the state have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and have administered more than 26,500 doses through Monday.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,358 (3 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,307 (11 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 792 (1 case removed)

16803 (State College): 627 (2 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 603 (12 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 466 (17 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 210

16841 (Howard): 186

16875 (Spring Mills): 147 (1 new case)

16828 (Centre Hall): 137 (1 new case)

16845 (Karthaus): 120

16827 (Boalsburg): 108 (1 new case)

16822 (Beech Creek): 96

16844 (Julian): 75 (2 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 70 (1 new case)

16853 (Milesburg): 66 (2 new cases)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 64

16877 (Warriors Mark): 61

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 45

16829 (Clarence): 37 (1 new case)

16826 (Blanchard): 36

16854 (Millheim): 36

16872 (Rebersburg): 36

16851 (Lemont): 32

16820 (Aaronsburg): 31

16859 (Moshannon): 25

16856 (Mingoville): 20

16832 (Coburn): 16

16860 (Munson): 14

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 12

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 11

16852 (Madisonburg): 9

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 6

16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

One additional case was reported in a resident of a Centre County long-term care facility. In all, there have been 554 resident cases, 111 employee cases and 112 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes in the county.

Across the state, there have been 48,407 resident cases and 8,810 employee cases at 1,433 facilities. Additionally, 8,122 long-term care residents have died.