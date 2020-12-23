Dec. 23 update: ‘We are incredibly hopeful, but ... this isn’t over yet,’ Joshi warns

Centre County’s COVID-19 case total rose by 81 on Wednesday to reach 8,450. Of that total, 7,995 are confirmed and 455 are probable. There have been 51,444 negative tests.

The Health Department reported two more deaths in the county to bring the total to 127. The county coroner has confirmed 100 deaths.

Pennsylvania added 9,605 cases, which brings the state’s total to 581,156. There have been 3.18 million negative tests, and 62% of people have recovered statewide.

There have been 14,442 deaths, an increase of 230 from the previous day.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 54 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 38 and 97, a spokesperson said Wednesday. That’s an increase of two patients from Tuesday’s update.

Hospitalizations continue to increase locally. This month, there have been 173 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, with an average of 46 patients per day. In November, 143 COVID-19 patients were admitted, with an average of 22 patients per day.

“For the past three weeks, the daily number of COVID positive patients hospitalized has remained high, with numbers consistently above 50 this week,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in Mount Nittany Health’s weekly COVID-19 update.

That’s why the health system last week announced some elective surgeries and other procedures will be rescheduled through mid-January. Leaders are monitoring the situation on a daily basis and may adjust other services based on the needs of COVID and non-COVID patients.

Joshi also said Mount Nittany officials “were thrilled” to get a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and have given about 1,000 doses to staff.

“We are incredibly hopeful, but it’s essential that we remember this isn’t over yet,” Joshi said.

“It’s going to be a while before everyone can be vaccinated, so please remain vigilant by consistently following COVID safety measures, including wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and maintaining social distance. These measures are especially important during the holidays as we continue to see a rise in COVID cases and subsequent hospitalizations.”

According to the state hospital dashboard, which includes rehabilitation facilities, there are 54 COVID-19 patients in Centre County. Seven are in the intensive care unit and five are on ventilators.

Pennsylvania is also seeing a surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. There are 6,151 patients across the state — double the springtime peak — and 1,236 in intensive care, the Health Department said.

About 110 hospitals across the state have received more than 125,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Through Wednesday, 41,444 doses have been administered. Hospitals began receiving the Pfizer vaccine last week and the Moderna vaccine this week, the Health Department said.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,362 (4 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,333 (26 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 794 (2 new cases)

16803 (State College): 632 (5 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 609 (6 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 475 (9 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 218 (8 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 189 (3 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 150 (3 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 140 (3 new cases)

16845 (Karthaus): 122 (2 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 112 (4 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 98 (2 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 78 (3 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 71 (1 new case)

16853 (Milesburg): 70 (4 new cases)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 64

16877 (Warriors Mark): 63 (2 new cases)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 45

16829 (Clarence): 38 (1 new case)

16872 (Rebersburg): 37 (1 new case)

16826 (Blanchard): 36

16854 (Millheim): 36

16851 (Lemont): 33 (1 new case)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 31

16859 (Moshannon): 25

16856 (Mingoville): 20

16832 (Coburn): 18 (2 new cases)

16860 (Munson): 14

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 12

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 11

16852 (Madisonburg): 9

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 6

16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.