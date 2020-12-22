Centre County coroner confirms 11 new COVID-19 deaths, with 8 from a long-term care facility

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday evening, with all but three coming from a long-term care facility.

The coroner’s office has confirmed 100 COVID-19 deaths in the county, while the state lists 125 as of Tuesday.

Eight of the newly reported deaths, which occurred from Dec. 8 through Dec. 19, were from a long-term care facility in the 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap) ZIP code.

They include seven women, ranging in age from 75 to 94 years old, and one 76-year-old man.

Three deaths — two men and one woman — were reported at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Statewide, 6,090 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, double the highest patient numbers in the spring. Of that total, 1,217 patients are in the intensive care unit, the state Health Department said.

Mount Nittany Medical Center was treating 52 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 38 and 97 as of Tuesday morning.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 14,212 deaths, according to the DOH.