Centre County coroner reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing confirmed fatalities to 107

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported seven new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday evening.

The deaths reported were people ranging in age from 74 to 95 years old.

The coroner’s office has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in the county, while the state lists 138 as of Wednesday.

Four of the newly reported deaths, which occurred from Dec. 9 through Sunday, were from long-term care facilities in the 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap) and 16866 (Philipsburg) ZIP codes. They include three men, ranging in age from 80 to 91, and one 77-year-old woman.

Two deaths were reported at Mount Nittany Medical Center. An additional two deaths were reported at residences in the 16853 (Milesburg) and 16823 ZIP codes.

Mount Nittany announced Wednesday afternoon that all elective surgeries and procedures would be canceled through January due to the rising case numbers and COVID-19 patient admissions.

“We reached record numbers of COVID positive admissions this week, spiking at nearly 70 inpatients several times over the past few days. Today, nearly 40% of our total inpatients are COVID positive and it’s very possible that the numbers will continue to climb,” Dr. Nirmal Joshi, Mount Nittany Health’s chief medical officer, said in a written statement. “Our local trends continue to be alarming. It is important to be clear that the continued high number of COVID cases in the community means we cannot provide our normal range of services.”

There are 6,002 people hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring, according to the state Department of Health. Of that total, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit.