Jan. 9 update: Centre County adds 114 new COVID-19 cases after weeks in the double digits

For the first time in weeks, Centre County reported more than 100 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.

Centre County added 114 cases to bring the total to 9,652 — 9,003 confirmed and 619 probable — since March 20. There have been 53,344 negative tests. The last time the county added more than 100 daily cases was Dec. 20.

Pennsylvania reported 10,045 new positives Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 713,310 cases.

The state Health Department reported no new deaths in the county, leaving the total at 150. The county coroner has confirmed 108 COVID-related deaths. Pennsylvania now has 17,667 deaths, an increase of 273 from the previous day.

Statewide, there have been 3.35 million negative tests, and an estimated 73% of people have recovered.

According to the state hospital dashboard, which includes rehabilitation facilities, 46 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County. Seven of those are in the ICU and seven are on ventilators, according to the state.

Across the state, 5,318 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of that total, 1,092 patients are in intensive care.

The Health Department said 223,025 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out across the state. In Centre County, 2,183 partial doses and 423 full doses have been distributed. On Friday, 389 full doses and 18 partial were administered in the county. (Those who have only received one of the two required doses are classified as having received a partial dose, while those who have gotten both are considered to have received a full dose.)