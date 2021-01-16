Jan. 16 update: Centre County adds 71 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths

Centre County added 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as the state added 7,166 additional positive cases, according to the state Department of Health.

The state also reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, bringing the total to 169.

The county’s total is now 10,112 cases (9,447 confirmed and 665 probable) since the first was reported March 20, 2020. There have been 54,280 negative tests.

Pennsylvania’s daily case totals have remained below 10,000 for most of January, and the new cases Saturday bring the overall total to 761,777. There have been 3.45 million negative tests, and an estimated 76% of people have recovered statewide.

Across the state, there have been 19,188 deaths, an increase of 231.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 53 patients — a decrease of two from Friday — are being treated in Centre County. Two patients are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

Statewide, 4,848 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 1,010 in intensive care. Patient numbers are close to double the high from the spring but have declined from a more recent peak in December.

The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 367,814 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 59,899 have received both doses.

In Centre County, 3,182 people have gotten the first dose and 1,132 have gotten both. On Friday, 87 people received their first dose.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,578 (+8 cases)





16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,792 (+22)

16803 (State College): 813 (+14)

16802 (University Park): 796 (-1)

16686 (Tyrone): 774 (+6)

16866 (Philipsburg): 636 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 295 (+3)

16841 (Howard): 259 (+3)

16845 (Karthaus): 221 (+7)

16828 (Centre Hall): 187

16875 (Spring Mills): 188 (+2)

16827 (Boalsburg): 171 (+4)

16822 (Beech Creek): 137

16844 (Julian): 125 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 107 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 93

16874 (Snow Shoe): 75 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 72

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 59

16854 (Millheim): 51

16829 (Clarence): 50 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 48 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 45

16820 (Aaronsburg): 44

16851 (Lemont): 39

16859 (Moshannon): 33

16856 (Mingoville): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 20

16832 (Coburn): 20

16860 (Munson): 18

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17

16852 (Madisonburg): 15 (+1)

16804 (State College): 8

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 6

16882 (Woodward): 6 (+1)

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Seven new resident cases and one employee case were reported in Centre County long-term care facilities. There have been 641 resident cases, 137 employee cases and 134 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes.

Statewide, there have been 59,243 resident cases, 11,157 employee cases and 9,985 deaths at 1,513 long-term care facilities.