Jan. 20 update: Pa. sets record with 401 COVID-19 deaths; Centre County adds 55 cases

Pennsylvania for the first time reported more than 400 deaths due to COVID-19 as cases remained well below 10,000.

The state added a record 401 deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 19,868. The previous one-day high was 368 on Jan. 6, exactly two weeks ago. The Department of Health said most of the deaths occurred during the past 10 days, while some took place in late December or earlier this month.

With 5,984 new cases, there have been 783,170 across the state. There have been 3.51 million negative tests overall, and 78% of people have recovered.

Centre County’s case total rose by 55 to 10,357 (9,662 confirmed and 695 probable). There have been 55,074 negative tests. The state Department of Health reported two additional deaths in the county, which brings the total to 175.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 36 COVID-19 patients between ages 30 and 101, a spokesperson said Wednesday — five fewer patients than Tuesday’s update.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which includes rehabilitation facilities, shows six fewer people are being treated in Centre County compared to Tuesday. There are 43 COVID-19 patients, with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

Across Pennsylvania, 4,593 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 918 are in intensive care.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,640 (+10 cases)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,844 (+11)

16803 (State College): 842 (+6)

16802 (University Park): 796 (-2)

16686 (Tyrone): 791 (+9)

16866 (Philipsburg): 646 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 300 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 265

16845 (Karthaus): 225 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 195

16828 (Centre Hall): 193 (+4)

16827 (Boalsburg): 179 (+2)

16822 (Beech Creek): 141

16844 (Julian): 130 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 111

16853 (Milesburg): 94

16874 (Snow Shoe): 77 (+2)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 75 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 64 (+2)

16854 (Millheim): 54

16829 (Clarence): 52 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 51 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 47 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 44

16851 (Lemont): 40 (+1)

16859 (Moshannon): 38 (+2)

16856 (Mingoville): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 20

16832 (Coburn): 20

16860 (Munson): 18

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17

16852 (Madisonburg): 15 (-1)

16804 (State College): 8

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 7 (+1)

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

One new case was reported in an employee at a long-term care facility in Centre County. There have been 644 resident cases, 138 employee cases and 134 deaths at 16 nursing and personal care homes.

Statewide, there have been 60,319 resident cases, 11,267 employee cases and 10,112 deaths (slightly more than half the total) at 1,523 long-term care facilities.