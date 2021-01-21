Jan. 21 update: Centre County reports 51 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. passes 20,000 deaths

Centre County reported an additional 51 COVID-19 cases and four deaths Thursday.

The county’s case total stands at 10,408 (9,705 confirmed and 703 probable). There have been 55,184 negative tests.

The state Health Department lists 179 deaths in the county. Three-quarters of those fatalities have been residents of long-term care facilities.

Pennsylvania added 5,664 cases to bring the total to 788,834. There have been 3.52 million negative tests, and an estimated 78% of people have recovered statewide.

The state passed 20,000 COVID-19 deaths just days after the country reached 400,000 pandemic fatalities.

Pennsylvania has seen 20,128 deaths, an increase of 260 from the previous day. Half of the state’s deaths have been in residents of long-term care facilities.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 37 COVID-19 patients between ages 30 and 99, a spokesperson said Thursday, an increase of one patient from Wednesday’s update.

The state dashboard, which includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 39 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Centre County. Two COVID patients are in intensive care and two are on ventilators. The dashboard shows just two adult ICU beds are available in the county.

Since Pennsylvania hospitals first received the vaccine in the week of Dec. 14, 543,329 doses have been administered statewide. The first dose has been given 454,879 times and the second dose has been given 88,450 times.

In Centre County, the first dose has been administered 3,988 times and the second dose has been administered 1,261 times. On Wednesday, the first dose was given 194 times and the second dose was given 22 times.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,649 (+9 cases)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,854 (+10)

16803 (State College): 846 (+4)

16802 (University Park): 798 (+2)

16686 (Tyrone): 798 (+7)

16866 (Philipsburg): 648 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 302 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 265

16845 (Karthaus): 231 (+6)

16875 (Spring Mills): 197 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 196 (+3)

16827 (Boalsburg): 180 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 141

16844 (Julian): 131 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 113 (+2)

16853 (Milesburg): 95 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 78 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 75

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 64

16854 (Millheim): 54

16829 (Clarence): 52

16826 (Blanchard): 52 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 47

16820 (Aaronsburg): 44

16851 (Lemont): 41 (+1)

16859 (Moshannon): 38

16856 (Mingoville): 27

16832 (Coburn): 21 (+1)

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 20

16860 (Munson): 18

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17

16852 (Madisonburg): 15

16804 (State College): 8

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 7

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Across Pennsylvania, COVID hospitalizations reached their highest number in almost a week. As of Thursday, there are 4,882 patients — the largest total since Friday — with 889 in intensive care.

Centre County reported one new case in a resident of a long-term care facility. There have been 645 resident cases, 138 employee cases and 134 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes.

Statewide, there have been 60,597 resident cases, 11,372 employee cases and 10,137 deaths at 1,525 long-term care facilities.