Coroner confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths in Centre County

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported eight more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday evening.

The coroner’s office has confirmed 130 COVID-19 deaths in the county, while the state lists 175. Those reported were people ranging in age from 69 to 100 years old, according to a press release.

Five of the newly reported deaths, which occurred from Dec. 31 through Jan. 14, were reported at Mount Nittany Medical Center. They include four men and one woman, ranging in age from 69 to 95.

One death, an 87-year-old man, was reported at a residence in the 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap ) ZIP code.

The remaining two deaths occurred at a long-term care facility in the 16903 (State College) ZIP code. They were both women, aged 84 and 100.

The state Department of Health reported 401 deaths due to the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the statewide death total to 19,868. The previous one-day high was 368 on Jan. 6, exactly two weeks ago. Most of the deaths occurred during the past 10 days, while some took place in late December or earlier this month, according to the DOH.