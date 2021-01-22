Jan. 22 update: Centre County adds 43 cases of COVID-19; Pa. reports 5,338 new positives

Centre County reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the lowest one-day total in a week. Since the first virus was first reported here March 20, there have been 10,451 cases (9,747 confirmed and 704 probable). There have been 55,316 negative tests.

The county added two deaths to bring the total to 181. The state Department of Health has reported 39 Centre County deaths this month. December was the deadliest month of the pandemic for the county with 82 COVID-19 deaths.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 32 COVID-19 patients between ages 49 and 96, a spokesperson said Friday.

Pennsylvania’s case numbers remain at about half of their record highs. The state saw 5,338 new cases on Friday, which brings the total to 794,172. There have been 3.53 million negative tests.

With 193 additional fatalities, there have been 20,321 deaths statewide.

Pennsylvania has distributed 486,810 first doses of the vaccine and 98,881 second doses. In Centre County, 4,246 first doses and 1,349 second doses have been administered.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,662 (+13 cases)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,857 (+3)

16803 (State College): 852 (+6)

16686 (Tyrone): 805 (+7)

16802 (University Park): 799 (+1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 654 (+6)

16870 (Port Matilda): 306 (+4)

16841 (Howard): 267 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 231

16828 (Centre Hall): 199 (+3)

16875 (Spring Mills): 199 (+2)

16827 (Boalsburg): 180

16822 (Beech Creek): 141

16844 (Julian): 132 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 112 (-1)

16853 (Milesburg): 96 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 79 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 76 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 65 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 54

16826 (Blanchard): 53 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 52

16872 (Rebersburg): 47

16820 (Aaronsburg): 44

16851 (Lemont): 41

16859 (Moshannon): 38

16856 (Mingoville): 27

16832 (Coburn): 21

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 20

16860 (Munson): 18

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17

16852 (Madisonburg): 15

16804 (State College): 8

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 7

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.