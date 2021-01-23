Jan. 23 update: Centre County adds 74 COVID-19 cases as state nears 800,000 total cases

Centre County reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the state approached 800,000 total cases.

The county’s total is now 10,525 cases (9,810 confirmed and 715 probable) since the first reported case on March 20. There have been 55,596 negative tests.

The county added two deaths to bring the total to 183. The state Department of Health has reported 41 Centre County deaths this month. December was the deadliest month of the pandemic for the county with 82 COVID-19 deaths.

The state’s hospitalization dashboard, which includes rehabilitation hospitals, lists 34 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County. Of those, two are in ICU and two are on ventilators.

Pennsylvania’s case numbers remain at about half of their record highs. The state saw 5,785 new cases on Saturday, which brings the total to 799,957. There have been 3.55 million negative tests and the state estimates 79% of positive cases have recovered.

With 205 additional fatalities, there have been 20,526 deaths statewide.

Pennsylvania has distributed 519,991 first doses of the vaccine and 106,541 second doses. In Centre County, 4,828 first doses and 1,355 second doses have been administered.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,680 (+18 cases)





16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,866 (+9)





16803 (State College): 864 (+12)

16686 (Tyrone): 808 (+3)

16802 (University Park): 802 (+3)

16866 (Philipsburg): 656 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 307 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 269 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 230 (-1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 205 (+6)

16875 (Spring Mills): 201 (+2)

16827 (Boalsburg): 182 (+2)

16822 (Beech Creek): 142 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 134 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 116 (+4)

16853 (Milesburg): 95 (-1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 80 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 76

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 65

16854 (Millheim): 54

16826 (Blanchard): 53

16829 (Clarence): 52

16872 (Rebersburg): 47

16820 (Aaronsburg): 44

16851 (Lemont): 42 (+1)

16859 (Moshannon): 39 (+1)

16856 (Mingoville): 27

16832 (Coburn): 21

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 21 (+1)

16860 (Munson): 18

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17

16852 (Madisonburg): 15

16804 (State College): 8

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 7

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.