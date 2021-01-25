Jan. 25 update: Centre County has lowest positivity rate in Pa., adds 130 COVID-19 cases

Centre County has the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Health’s early warning monitoring system dashboard.

The county’s rate fell to 6.6% from last week’s mark of 9.1%. The statewide positivity rate is 10.5%, a decline of about 2 percentage points. Forest County has the highest positivity rate at 40.4%.

Since Saturday, the state’s case total passed 800,000. With 3,976 new cases reported Sunday and 3,934 cases Monday, there have been 807,867 cases overall. There have been 3.57 million negative tests, and 79% of people have recovered statewide.

There have been 20,664 deaths, an increase of 138 (83 reported Sunday and 55 reported Monday).

“The Department of Health continues to monitor all cases across Pennsylvania to best prevent outbreaks and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but while we continue these efforts, we need residents to wear a mask, social distance, avoid gatherings and do the right thing to stop the spread,” acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said in a statement Monday.

Centre County reported 47 new cases Sunday and 83 cases Monday to bring the total to 10,655 (9,921 confirmed and 734 probable). There have been 56,103 negative tests. Two additional deaths were reported, which brings the county’s total to 185.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 31 COVID-19 patients, a spokesperson said Monday. They range in age from 13 — which appears to be among the youngest COVID patients in Centre County — to 96. COVID hospitalizations at Mount Nittany are at their lowest level in about two months.

Across Pennsylvania, 548,531 first doses of the vaccine and 111,670 second doses have been given. In Centre County, 5,843 first doses and 1,361 second doses have been administered.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,727 (+47 cases since Saturday)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,884 (+18)

16803 (State College): 876 (+12)

16686 (Tyrone): 820 (+12)

16802 (University Park): 806 (+4)

16866 (Philipsburg): 658 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 314 (+7)

16841 (Howard): 271 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 229 (-1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 207 (+2)

16875 (Spring Mills): 206 (+5)

16827 (Boalsburg): 186 (+4)

16822 (Beech Creek): 145 (+3)

16844 (Julian): 136 (+2)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 117 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 96 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 81 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 77 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 66 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 54

16826 (Blanchard): 53

16829 (Clarence): 52

16872 (Rebersburg): 47

16820 (Aaronsburg): 45 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 42

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 21

16832 (Coburn): 21

16860 (Munson): 18

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17

16852 (Madisonburg): 15

16804 (State College): 7 (-1)

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 7

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Centre County reported three new resident cases and one new employee cases in long-term care facilities. There have been 649 resident cases, 139 employee cases and 134 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes in the county.