Jan. 29 update: Pa. reports 9,643 new cases of COVID-19; Centre County adds 60 positives

Pennsylvania reported the highest daily total of COVID-19 cases in almost three weeks Friday, though some of those cases were part of a data backlog.

The state added 9,643 cases to bring the total to 834,048. The Health Department said Thursday that backlogged antigen testing results from urgent care centers will be reported out over the next few days; 4,052 of the cases reported Friday are part of that backlog and were based on tests from more than a week ago.

There have been 3.61 million negative tests statewide, an 81% of people have recovered statewide.

With 159 additional deaths, there have been 21,462 fatalities across Pennsylvania.

In Centre County, 60 new cases were reported, which brings the total to 10,985 since March 20. Overall, there have been 10,170 confirmed cases and 815 probable cases, as well as 56,473 negative tests.

There have been 193 deaths in the county, including two new fatalities. Almost 80% of the county’s COVID-19 deaths have been in residents of long-term care facilities.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 28 COVID-19 patients (one fewer than Thursday) between the ages of 13 and 96, a spokesperson said Friday.

Statewide, hospitalizations continue to fall. There are 3,691 COVID-19 patients with 753 patients in the intensive care unit, the Health Department said.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,843 (+18 cases)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,932 (+12)

16803 (State College): 893 (+3)

16686 (Tyrone): 833 (+3)

16802 (University Park): 807

16866 (Philipsburg): 669 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 322 (+3)

16841 (Howard): 277 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 236 (+5)

16828 (Centre Hall): 212 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 212 (+4)

16827 (Boalsburg): 194 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 148

16844 (Julian): 141 (-1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 122 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 101 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 83

16877 (Warriors Mark): 77

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 67 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16854 (Millheim): 54

16829 (Clarence): 52

16872 (Rebersburg): 48

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 42

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 27

16832 (Coburn): 22 (+1)

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 21

16860 (Munson): 19

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 18

16852 (Madisonburg): 15

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 7

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Two new resident cases and four deaths were reported in Centre County long-term care facilities. There now have been 652 resident cases, 139 employee cases and 153 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes in the county.