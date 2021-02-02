Feb. 2 update: Centre County reports 95 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. adds 4,410 positives

Centre County reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday to bring the total to 11,430 (10,615 confirmed and 815 probable). There have been 57,319 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 4,410 cases, which brings the statewide total to 850,488. There have been 3.66 million negative tests and 82% of people have recovered statewide.

The state Department of Health continues to list 193 deaths in Centre County. Pennsylvania added 125 deaths to bring the state’s total to 21,812.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 18 COVID-19 patients — one of the lowest numbers reported in the past few months — between ages 13 and 83, a spokesperson said Tuesday morning.

Hospitalizations also have decreased statewide. There are 3,280 patients with 650 are intensive care.

Across Pennsylvania, 1.02 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to almost 823,000 people.

In Centre County, 9,999 first doses and 2,331 second doses have been given to 9,999 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,073 (+71)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,024 (+21)

16803 (State College): 932 (+15)

16686 (Tyrone): 855 (+2)

16802 (University Park): 819 (+6)

16866 (Philipsburg): 677 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 331 (+3)

16841 (Howard): 283 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 251 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 218 (+2)

16875 (Spring Mills): 214 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 204 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 149

16844 (Julian): 146

16666 (Osceola Mills): 129 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 107

16874 (Snow Shoe): 85 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 79 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 69

16854 (Millheim): 55 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 51 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 43

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16832 (Coburn): 22

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 21

16860 (Munson): 19

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 19 (+1)

16852 (Madisonburg): 16 (+1)

16804 (State College): 8 (+1)

16835 (Unionville): 8 (+1)

16864 (Orviston): 8

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.