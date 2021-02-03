Feb. 3 update: Centre County adds 82 cases of COVID-19; Pa. reports 3,128 new positives

Centre County reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday to bring the total to 11,512. In all, there have been 10,661 confirmed cases and 851 probable cases, as well as 57,337 negative tests.

The county also added two deaths to raise the total to 195.

Pennsylvania added 3,128 cases to bring the total to 853,616. Statewide, there have been 3.66 million negative tests and 83% of people have recovered.

There have been 21,955 deaths across the state, an increase of 143.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 21 COVID-19 patients between ages 13 and 96, a spokesperson said Wednesday. That’s an increase of three patients from Tuesday’s update.

Across the state, 1.07 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to 850,819 people. In Centre County, 10,510 first doses and 2,691 second doses have been given to 10,510 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,103 (+30)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,027 (+3)

16803 (State College): 936 (+4)

16686 (Tyrone): 863 (+8)

16802 (University Park): 823 (+4)

16866 (Philipsburg): 679 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 333 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 283

16845 (Karthaus): 251

16828 (Centre Hall): 218

16875 (Spring Mills): 215 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 204

16822 (Beech Creek): 149

16844 (Julian): 147 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 129

16853 (Milesburg): 107

16874 (Snow Shoe): 85

16877 (Warriors Mark): 79

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 69

16854 (Millheim): 55

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 52 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 43

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16832 (Coburn): 22

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 21

16860 (Munson): 19

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 19

16852 (Madisonburg): 16

16804 (State College): 8

16835 (Unionville): 8

16864 (Orviston): 8

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.