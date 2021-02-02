Mount Nittany announced more COVID-19 vaccine availability. Appointments were gone within 30 minutes

After seeing a demand 10 times greater than COVID-19 vaccine supply, Mount Nittany Health announced additional appointment availability Tuesday for those hoping to schedule vaccinations.

When the health system launched its online self-scheduling platform last week, 20,000 people attempted to schedule one of the 2,000 available appointments, and slots filled up within hours.

On Tuesday, the health system opened additional appointments times online for next week. All appointments were filled within 30 minutes.

In an update at Monday’s State College Borough Council meeting, Tom Charles, Mount Nittany Health’s executive vice president of system development and chief strategy officer, said vaccine waiting lists at Centre Volunteers in Medicine and Boalsburg Apothecary total 10,000.

Appointments, which are based on supply availability, can be made at mountnittany.org/coronavirus when available. The health system plans to provide an update on vaccine availability and appointments every Tuesday at noon.

“The number of people accessing the self-scheduling tool at one time is extremely high, so please be prepared that you may have to return to the site several times over the next several weeks to get an appointment,” the website states.

The health system is working to vaccinate those included in phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan. That phase includes anyone 65 or older, as well as those 16-64 who are immunocompromised or have a high-risk medical condition.

To avoid wasting doses, patients are asked to honor their appointment once scheduled. Before leaving their initial appointment, Charles said patients will be asked to schedule a time to receive their second dose.