Centre Volunteers in Medicine to give more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines at first large-scale clinic

Centre Volunteers in Medicine is slated to vaccinate more than 1,000 people this weekend as part of a large-scale clinic.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, CVIM will administer 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible under phase 1A of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s vaccination plan at Mount Nittany Middle School. All of the no-cost vaccines have been accounted for as the organization works through its lengthy waiting list, and no walk-ins will be accepted.

“For our first large-scale vaccine clinic, we have received confirmation from DOH for the Pfizer vaccine shipment and are thrilled to deliver this life-saving vaccine to the public,” CVIM Executive Director Cheryl White said in a Thursday morning release. “CVIM is committed to assisting with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the community as vaccine supplies allow.”

To sign up for a vaccination with CVIM, visit cvim.net/covid-vaccination to get on the waiting list.

More than 850,000 partial vaccinations and 216,000 full vaccinations have been administered in Pennsylvania. In Centre County, 10,510 partial and 2,691 full vaccinations have been administered as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.

White expects this inaugural clinic will be the first of several opportunities for residents to be vaccinated. Phase 1A includes anyone 65 or older, as well as those 16-64 who are immunocompromised or have a high-risk medical condition.

Mount Nittany Health has administered more than 4,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with just over 6,500 doses scheduled to be administered in the first week of March. Appointments, which are based on supply availability, can be made at mountnittany.org/coronavirus when available.

The health system plans to provide an update on vaccine availability and appointments every Tuesday at noon.

Patients can also sign up for vaccines administered by Geisinger by visiting geisinger.org/COVIDvax.

Though vaccination is a critical step in preventing further transmission of the coronavirus, people are still asked to abide by statewide mitigation efforts — including masking and social distancing.