Feb. 4 update: Centre County reports 59 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. adds 3,370 positives

Centre County added 59 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday to bring the total to 11,571 (10,715 confirmed and 856 probable cases). There have been 57,441 negative cases.

The state Health Department raised the county’s death total by four to 199. The pandemic’s deadliest month by far is December, which saw 91 COVID-related fatalities in Centre County. January followed with 54 deaths. There have been six deaths so far in February.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 20 COVID-19 patients — a decrease of one from Wednesday’s update — between the ages of 39 and 96.

Across Pennsylvania, hospitalizations continue to decline. The Health Department said 3,224 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 657 are in intensive care.

Pennsylvania reported 3,370 new COVID-19 cases, which raises the state’s total to 856,986. There have been 3.67 million negative tests and 84% of people have recovered statewide.

With an additional 146 deaths, the state has had 22,101 fatalities as of Thursday.

Across the state, 1.11 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to more than 880,000 people. The Health Department said these totals do not include vaccinations given in Philadelphia or federal facilities because those locations have separate reporting requirements.

In Centre County, 11,469 first doses and 2,749 second doses have been given. Locally, Centre Volunteers in Medicine plans to administer more than 1,000 doses as part of a clinic this weekend, the group said Thursday.

Data released by the Health Department shows that four Centre County sites received shipments of the vaccine last week: Mount Nittany Medical Center received 2,950 doses; Centre Volunteers in Medicine received 500 doses; Boalsburg Apothecary received 200 doses; and Moshannon Valley Pharmacy received 100 doses.

This week, two Centre County locations — Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Nittany Valley and CVIM — were slated to receive shipments but additional details were not posted online as of Thursday afternoon.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,124 (+21)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,030 (+3)

16803 (State College): 948 (+12)

16686 (Tyrone): 868 (+5)

16802 (University Park): 822 (-1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 682 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 341 (+8)

16841 (Howard): 283

16845 (Karthaus): 249 (-2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 222 (+4)

16875 (Spring Mills): 216 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 204

16822 (Beech Creek): 150 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 150 (+3)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 129

16853 (Milesburg): 106 (-1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 85

16877 (Warriors Mark): 79

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 70 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 55

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 52

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 43

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16832 (Coburn): 22

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 21

16860 (Munson): 19

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 19

16852 (Madisonburg): 16

16835 (Unionville): 10 (+2)

16804 (State College): 9 (+1)

16864 (Orviston): 8

16882 (Woodward): 7

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.