Feb. 8 update: Centre County’s COVID-19 percent positivity rises again; Pa. rate falls

When it comes to the COVID-19 positivity rate, the county and state are heading in opposite directions.

Centre County’s rate continues to rise and is now among the highest, while the state’s overall rate has fallen again, according to the Department of Health.

The early warning monitoring dashboard shows the county’s positivity rate during the period Jan. 29-Thursday was 13%. The week before, Centre County had a rate of 8.9%; the rate previous to that was 6.6% Only seven counties in Pennsylvania have higher rates. Warren County has the lowest rate at 3.4% while Perry County has the highest rate at 17.3%.

Pennsylvania’s positivity rate fell to 8.6% from 9.3%.

Centre County also has the state’s third highest incidence rate at 338.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 23 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 49 and 96, a spokesperson said Monday.

The county reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday to bring the total to 11,869. Pennsylvania added 4,717 cases on Sunday, which brings the state total to 870,321.

The release of Monday’s case data has been delayed by the state due to maintenance on the data server. This story will be updated when the information is available.