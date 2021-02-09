Feb. 9 update: Centre County reports 88 new cases of COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday

Centre County added 88 cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.

The state did not release case data on Monday due to technical issues, so two days of data were reported on Tuesday. The Health Department said Monday’s counts are low because of server maintenance and Tuesday’s counts reflect reporting made to catch up.

The county has had 11,957 cases since March 20 of last year (11,089 confirmed and 868 probable). There have been 58,232 negative tests.

The Health Department removed one death from Centre County’s total, bringing it to 200. More than three-quarters of those deaths have occurred in residents of nursing or personal care homes.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 24 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 49 and 96, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Statewide, 1.35 million vaccine doses have been administered to 1.05 million people. The most recent figures show that 15,605 first doses and 2,863 second doses have been given in Centre County.

Nine new cases were reported in Centre County nursing home residents Monday, and four more were reported Tuesday. There have been 675 resident cases, 143 employee cases and 155 deaths in 16 long-term care facilities in the county.

Pennsylvania reported a total of 6,592 new cases since Sunday to bring the total to 876,913. There have been 3.72 million negative tests and 85% of people have recovered statewide.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 22,620 deaths due to COVID-19 (71 reported Sunday, four on Monday and 149 on Tuesday).

Hospitalizations continued to fall statewide from a mid-December peak, with 2,881 people being treated for COVID-19. That’s 399 fewer patients compared to last Tuesday

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,309

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,073

16803 (State College): 1,012

16686 (Tyrone): 881

16802 (University Park): 830

16866 (Philipsburg): 697

16870 (Port Matilda): 356

16841 (Howard): 289

16845 (Karthaus): 250

16828 (Centre Hall): 225

16875 (Spring Mills): 217

16827 (Boalsburg): 213

16822 (Beech Creek): 155

16844 (Julian): 154

16666 (Osceola Mills): 135

16853 (Milesburg): 108

16874 (Snow Shoe): 87

16877 (Warriors Mark): 80

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16854 (Millheim): 56

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 52

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 44

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16832 (Coburn): 22

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 21

16860 (Munson): 19

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16864 (Orviston): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.