Feb. 10 update: Centre County reaches 12,000th case of COVID-19, reports 2 new deaths

Almost 11 months since COVID-19 first appeared here, Centre County reached 12,000 cases on Wednesday. About half of those cases have occurred in the past three months.

The county added 43 cases to bring the total to 12,000 since March 20. Overall, there have been 11,116 confirmed cases and 884 probable cases along with 58,304 negative tests.

The Health Department reported two new deaths in Centre County, which raises the total to 202.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 21 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 49 and 96, a spokesperson said Wednesday. That’s three fewer patients than Tuesday’s update.

Statewide, daily case numbers continued their monthlong trend below 5,000. Pennsylvania added 3,378 cases to bring the total to 880,291. There have been 3.73 million negative tests and 86% of people have recovered statewide.

There have been 22,745 deaths, an increase of 125 from the previous day.

Across Pennsylvania, 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 1.08 million people. In Centre County, 16,799 first doses and 3,102 second doses have been given.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,324 (+15)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,077 (+4)

16803 (State College): 1,014 (+2)

16686 (Tyrone): 881

16802 (University Park): 835 (+5)

16866 (Philipsburg): 698 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 357 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 289

16845 (Karthaus): 250

16828 (Centre Hall): 225

16875 (Spring Mills): 217

16827 (Boalsburg): 213

16822 (Beech Creek): 155

16844 (Julian): 154

16666 (Osceola Mills): 137 (+2)

16853 (Milesburg): 108

16874 (Snow Shoe): 87

16877 (Warriors Mark): 80

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16854 (Millheim): 56

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 52

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 44

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16832 (Coburn): 22

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 21

16860 (Munson): 19

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16864 (Orviston): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Hospitalizations ticked up slightly across the state, with 2,890 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 574 in intensive care.

In Centre County, two new cases were reported in nursing home employees. There have been 675 resident cases, 145 employee cases and 155 deaths in 16 long-term care facilities in the county.