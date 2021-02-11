Feb. 11 update: Centre County adds 74 cases of COVID-19; Pa. reports 3,978 new positives

Centre County reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday to bring the total to 12,074 (11,175 confirmed and 899 probable). There have been 58,438 negative tests.

The state Health Department added one new death to the county’s total. There have been 203 deaths overall, including 10 so far this month.

Pennsylvania reported 3,978 additional cases, which brings the statewide total to 884,269. There have been 3.74 million negative tests, and 86% of people have recovered statewide.

With 115 new fatalities, the state’s total rose to 22,860.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 22 COVID-19 patients between ages 49 and 88, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Statewide, 2,789 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 569 are in intensive care.

Across Pennsylvania, 1.46 million vaccine doses have been given to 1.13 million people. In Centre County, 17,703 first doses and 3,244 second doses have been administered.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,345 (+21)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,095 (+18)

16803 (State College): 1,023 (+9)

16686 (Tyrone): 882 (+1)

16802 (University Park): 834 (-1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 703 (+5)

16870 (Port Matilda): 361 (+4)

16841 (Howard): 291 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 250

16828 (Centre Hall): 226 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 217

16827 (Boalsburg): 214 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 155

16844 (Julian): 154

16666 (Osceola Mills): 135 (-2)

16853 (Milesburg): 108

16874 (Snow Shoe): 87

16877 (Warriors Mark): 81 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16854 (Millheim): 56

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 53 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 44

16859 (Moshannon): 39

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16832 (Coburn): 22

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 21

16860 (Munson): 19

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16864 (Orviston): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.