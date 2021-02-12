Feb. 12 update: Mount Nittany Health says it can ‘do more’ if given more COVID-19 vaccine

Mount Nittany Health has the “staff, space and systems” to vaccinate many more people against COVID-19 — what’s missing is the vaccine.

Mount Nittany has given more than 9,000 vaccines since December and has more than 7,000 scheduled, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in the health system’s weekly update. During the past two weeks, with the expansion of Phase 1A, more than 4,500 people have been vaccinated.

But, Joshi said, the health system has the capacity to do much more.

“While we are grateful we’ve been able to help so many, we have the ability to do more. With the staff, space and systems already in place, we are capable of vaccinating a much larger number of people,” Joshi said in a statement.

“We simply do not have the vaccine. We continue to regularly request additional vaccines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and as these shipments are received, immediately get them out to our community.”

Mount Nittany is employing a dual approach to scheduling appointments, Joshi said. Community members can self-schedule online and the health system is reaching out patients who are at risk.

The health system updates appointment availability each Tuesday at mountnittany.org/coronavirus.

Vaccine clinics will be offered as Mount Nittany confirms there will be enough doses for everyone who is scheduled.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we work to vaccinate everyone who wants a vaccine. This will take time,” Joshi said. “We ask that everyone please continue to keep yourself and the community safe by wearing a mask, social distancing, avoid large gatherings and washing your hands frequently.”

Mount Nittany is treating 22 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 49 and 88 as of Friday afternoon. This month, the hospital has admitted 50 COVID patients with an average of 22 patients per day. Though hospitalizations are high, inpatient numbers have trended down, Joshi said.

Across Pennsylvania, 1.52 million vaccine doses have been given to 1.17 million people. Those totals do not vaccines given in Philadelphia or federal facilities such as prisons due to different reporting requirements. In Centre County, 18,511 first doses and 3,358 second doses have been administered.

Centre County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday to bring the total to 12,114. Of that total, 11,220 cases have been confirmed and 894 have been probable. There have been 58,489 negative cases and 203 deaths.

Pennsylvania added 3,987 cases, which brings the statewide total to 888,256. There have been 3.74 million negative tests, and 86% of people have recovered statewide.

The state added 99 deaths to bring the total to 22,959.

Centre County added a nursing home resident case and one death. There have been 676 resident cases, 146 employee cases and 156 deaths at 16 long-term care facilities in the county.

The breakdown of cases by ZIP codes appears unchanged from Thursday.