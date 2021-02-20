Feb. 20 update: Centre County adds 36 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, state Health Department says

Coronavirus update

Centre County added 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday to bring the total to 12,555 since March 20.

There have been 11,598 confirmed cases and 957 probable, with 60,278 negative tests, according to the state Department of Health.

The county also added a death, bringing the total to 207.

Pennsylvania’s daily case totals have remained below 5,000 all month. On Saturday, the state reported 2,818 new cases, which brings the total to 911,591. There have been 3.81 million negative tests and 89% of people have recovered statewide.

There have been 23,570 deaths, an increase of 90.

Across Pennsylvania (excluding Philadelphia and federal prisons and veterans hospitals), 1.93 million vaccine doses have been administered. Data for vaccine doses by county was not updated Saturday afternoon.

According to the Health Department’s hospital preparedness dashboard, there are 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County.

Across Pennsylvania, there are 2,061 patients in a hospital with 441 in intensive care.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,563 (+4)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,141 (+4)

16803 (State College): 1,087 (+6)

16686 (Tyrone): 897

16802 (University Park): 818

16866 (Philipsburg): 723 (+7)

16870 (Port Matilda): 374 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 315

16845 (Karthaus): 253

16828 (Centre Hall): 236 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 224 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 219

16844 (Julian): 162 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 157

16666 (Osceola Mills): 145 (+2)

16853 (Milesburg): 113

16874 (Snow Shoe): 89

16877 (Warriors Mark): 89

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16854 (Millheim): 58

16826 (Blanchard): 57

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 44

16859 (Moshannon): 40

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16832 (Coburn): 22

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16835 (Unionville): 11

16864 (Orviston): 10

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

The state does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.