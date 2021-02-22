Feb. 22 update: Centre County adds 87 weekend COVID-19 cases, cuts positivity rate in half

New numbers show encouraging COVID-19 trends in Centre County and across Pennsylvania.

The county’s positivity rate has been cut in half, the Department of Health’s early warning monitoring system dashboard shows. Centre County’s rate is 4.5% for the week of Feb. 12 to Thursday. The week before, it was 9.2%; that was a decline from the previous week’s 13% rate.

Union County has the lowest positivity rate in Pennsylvania at 3.4%, while Forest County has the highest at 15.5%. Centre County has the 12th lowest rate (tied with Indiana County).

The statewide rate fell to 6.5% from 8%.

The county’s case rate also declined, though it remains one of the highest in the state. At 208.8 cases per 100,000 residents, Centre County’s rate is lower than only Northampton and Northumberland counties.

Centre County reported 88 fewer cases last week compared to the previous week, the early warning dashboard shows.

During the past two days, the county added 87 cases (74 on Sunday and 13 on Monday) to bring the total to 12,642. Monday’s one-day total is the county’s lowest since Sept. 7. Overall, there have been 11,668 confirmed cases and 974 probable cases, along with 60,444 negative tests.

The Health Department added an additional death to the county’s total, which brings it to 208.

Pennsylvania’s case total stands at 915,018 after 3,427 cases were added over the weekend. There were 1,906 new cases reported Sunday and 1,521 on Monday. There have been 3.83 million negative tests and 89% of people have recovered statewide.

There have been 23,614 deaths across Pennsylvania, with 27 new fatalities reported Sunday and 17 on Monday.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 17 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 19 and 84, a spokesperson said Monday. That’s four more patients than in Friday’s update.

Mount Nittany Health last week opened a waitlist for vaccine appointments and called for volunteers to help with vaccine clinics.

Across Pennsylvania, 1.98 million vaccine doses have been administered to 1.45 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). In Centre County, 21,845 first doses and 5,844 second doses have been given.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,587 (+24 since Saturday)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,153 (+12)

16803 (State College): 1,095 (+8)

16686 (Tyrone): 899 (+2)

16802 (University Park): 818

16866 (Philipsburg): 725 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 377 (+3)

16841 (Howard): 320 (+5)

16845 (Karthaus): 254 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 237 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 226 (+2)

16827 (Boalsburg): 222 (+3)

16844 (Julian): 163 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 158 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 146 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 113

16874 (Snow Shoe): 91 (+2)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 90 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16826 (Blanchard): 59 (+2)

16854 (Millheim): 58

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 46 (+2)

16859 (Moshannon): 40

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16832 (Coburn): 23 (+1)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 23 (+1)

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16835 (Unionville): 11

16864 (Orviston): 11 (+1)

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

The state does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.