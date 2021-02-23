A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned for Centre County. Here’s how to schedule an appointment

Patients receive a COVID-19 Vaccination Record after their first does, and will have to bring the card back for their second dose. adrey@centredaily.com

As health systems and medical volunteers work to distribute available COVID-19 vaccines, large-scale efforts continue in Centre County.

Walmart has announced a coronavirus vaccination clinic at Calvary Harvest Forest Fields Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive in Boalsburg, from Thursday-Saturday. Eligible patients may schedule an appointment by calling 800-753-8827; vaccines will be administered to those who fall into Phase 1A of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s vaccination rollout plan.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart executive vice president for health and wellness, said in a statement. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Phase 1A includes anyone 65 or older, as well as those 16-64 who are immunocompromised or have a high-risk medical condition.

Insurance is not needed to receive the no-cost vaccine, and patients will schedule a second appointment after receiving their first dose.

Walmart is holding vaccine clinics at locations that prioritize access for those most vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus and have the capacity to accommodate operations, the company said.