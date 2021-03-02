March 2 update: Centre County adds 22 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; Pa. has 2,564 positives

In Centre County, daily case numbers have remained below 100 for almost a month. There were 22 new cases reported Tuesday, which brings the total to 12,966. In all, there have been 11,916 confirmed cases and 1,050 probable cases as well as 61,375 negative tests.

The state Health Department reported one additional death in the county to bring the total to 210. Three-quarters of the deaths occurred in residents of nursing/personal care homes.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 15 COVID-19 patients — a decrease of four from Monday’s update — between ages 20 and 84.

Pennsylvania’s one-day case totals remained below 4,000, as they’ve been for the past two weeks. Statewide, there were 2,564 new cases to bring the total to 935,834. There have been 3.9 million negative tests and 91% of people have recovered statewide.

With an additional 74 deaths, the total now stands at 24,100.

The average number of hospitalized patients across the state is about 4,100 lower than at the peak in December and is also lower than at the peak in the spring.

Statewide, 2.48 million vaccine doses have been administered to 1.72 million people. In Centre County, 26,158 first doses and 12,278 second doses have been given.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,694 (+2)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,189 (+3)

16803 (State College): 1,134 (+2)

16686 (Tyrone): 920 (+2)

16802 (University Park): 823

16866 (Philipsburg): 744 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 387 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 330 (+1)

16845 (Karthaus): 254

16828 (Centre Hall): 240 (+3)

16875 (Spring Mills): 230 (+2)

16827 (Boalsburg): 223

16822 (Beech Creek): 169 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 167

16666 (Osceola Mills): 150

16853 (Milesburg): 114

16877 (Warriors Mark): 93 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 91

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16826 (Blanchard): 64 (+2)

16854 (Millheim): 59

16829 (Clarence): 55

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16851 (Lemont): 46

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16832 (Coburn): 24

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 24

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

The state does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.