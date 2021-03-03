March 3 update: Centre County reaches 13,000 COVID-19 cases; teachers to get 1-dose vaccine

Centre County’s COVID-19 case total reached the 13,000 mark on Wednesday, with 34 new positives reported.

Since March 20, 2020, there have been 11,942 confirmed and 1,058 probable cases along with 61,502 negative tests.

The state Department of Health added one death to bring the county’s total to 211.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 12 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 24 and 84, a spokesperson said Wednesday. That’s three fewer patients than Tuesday’s update.

Pennsylvania reported 2,577 new cases, which brings the total to 938,411. There have been 3.91 million negative tests and 90% of people have recovered statewide.

Across the state, there have been 24,169 deaths, an increase of 69.

Gov. Tom Wolf also announced Wednesday that the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be directed toward teachers and school staff. Pennsylvania is set to receive 94,600 doses of the vaccine this week. Intermediate units across the state will set up vaccine sites, which are expected to begin operations starting next Wednesday. The Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (the same company that’s been running a COVID-19 testing site in Centre County) will administer the vaccine, the governor’s office said.

Those who are eligible will receive information about the location and how to register, Wolf’s office said, and the vaccine is voluntary. The Department of Education has set up a page with frequently asked questions.

Statewide, 2.55 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1.76 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities such as prisons and hospitals). Almost 40,000 doses have been given to Centre County residents — 26,950 first doses and 12,732 second doses.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall across the state, with the two-week average about 4,100 lower than the December peak and also below the high reached in May.

Centre County added one case among nursing/personal care home residents and three deaths. There have been 709 resident cases, 147 employee cases and 161 deaths in 18 long-term care facilities in the county.

Statewide, there have been 67,031 resident cases, 13,144 employee cases and 12,470 resident deaths at 1,566 nursing and personal care homes.

ZIP code case information has not been updated by the state.