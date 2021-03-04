March 4 update: Centre County reports 50 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. has 3,028 positives

Centre County reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which brings the total to 13,050. In all, there have been 11,984 confirmed cases and 1,066 probable cases, as well as 61,608 negative tests.

The Department of Health continues to count 211 deaths in the county.

Pennsylvania added 3,028 cases to bring the total to 941,439. There have been 3.92 million negative tests and 91% of people have recovered statewide.

There have been 24,219 deaths, an increase of 50.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 17 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 24 and 84, a spokesperson said Thursday morning. That’s an increase of five patients from Wednesday’s update.

Statewide, 2.55 million vaccines have been administered to 1.76 million people. Centre County residents have received 27,603 first doses and 13,488 second doses.

Centre County long-term care facilities added three resident cases and one employee case. One facility was removed from the count, as well. There have been 712 resident cases, 148 employee cases and 161 deaths in 17 nursing and personal care homes.

Statewide, there have been 67,544 resident cases, 13,291 employee cases and 12,565 resident deaths at 1,562 long-term care facilities.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,714 (+14)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,205 (+10)

16803 (State College): 1,138 (+2)

16686 (Tyrone): 924 (+3)

16802 (University Park): 832 (+8)

16866 (Philipsburg): 746 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 387

16841 (Howard): 334

16845 (Karthaus): 255

16828 (Centre Hall): 240

16875 (Spring Mills): 230

16827 (Boalsburg): 223

16822 (Beech Creek): 170 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 168 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 150

16853 (Milesburg): 114

16877 (Warriors Mark): 94

16874 (Snow Shoe): 93 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16826 (Blanchard): 66 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 59

16829 (Clarence): 55

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16851 (Lemont): 46

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 25 (+1)

16832 (Coburn): 24

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

The state does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.